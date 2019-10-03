71st Cattle Festival honors Rotary Club of Abbeville with Humanitarian Award

Helping the community is often a group effort.

For its group effort in doing just that, the Rotary Club of Abbeville has received the Humanitarian of the Year honor for the 71st Louisiana Cattle Festival.

The Cattle Festival will be held in Abbeville on Oct. 10-13. The Rotary Club will be among honorees recognized at the Honoree Social and Banquet this Saturday, Oct. 5. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Magdalen Place in Abbeville.

The Rotary Club of Abbeville is made up of professional business men and women of action. Through the business men and women of Vermilion Parish, the Rotary Club of Abbeville has long recognized and supported Vermilion Parish.

The Club’s mission, and that of Rotary, is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise. That mission is to encourage and foster: 1)the development of acquaintances as an opportunity for service; 2) high ethical standards in business and professions; 3) the recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations; 4) the dignifying of each Rotarian’s occupation to serve society; 5) the application of the ideal of service in each Rotarian's personal, business, and community life; and 5) the advancement of international understanding, goodwill, and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service.

The Rotary Club of Abbeville’s goal is to make Vermilion Parish a great place to live.