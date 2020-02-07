Abbeville’s Scott named Acadiana’s Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year

You may have seen the name Zontre Scott in the newspaper recently as he has been leading the Abbeville High basketball team in points this season. What you may not have known is that Zontre has also been achieving success off of the court as well through the Boys & Girls Club.

Since 1947 the Youth of the Year program has been Boys & Girls Clubs premier recognition program, celebrating Club members' extraordinary achievements.

The journey to being named National Youth of the Year begins locally and progresses to the state, regional, and national levels. To achieve the title of Youth of the Year on any level, Club members must embody the values of leadership and service, academic excellence, and healthy lifestyles.

Every year throughout the country, the Boys & Girls Clubs hold a series of Youth of the Year competitions to ultimately identify a National Youth of the Year that serves as the ambassador for Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Zontre attends the Vermilion Boys & Girls Club Rodney Unit and recently competed against youth from Lafayette, New Iberia, and Opelousas in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana's Youth of the Year competition.

All participants had to complete a packet which was comprised of multiple essays and support letters from their school and community leaders, as well as deliver a 3-5 minute speech.

They are judged on their public speaking ability, interview skills, and overall quality of their application. When the competition was over, Zontre was selected the winner by a panel of judges, and will now go on to compete in the State competition in April.

According to Brian Ford Director of the Boys & Girls Club, "We are very proud to have Zontre represent our organization at the State Level. He is a very hard worker and strives to be a leader and positive role model at the Club, at school, and in the community."

Zontre has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club for six years. Some of his accomplishments in the last year have consisted of participating in a variety of community service projects, member of the BETA Club, captain of the Abbeville High Varsity Basketball team, and this past summer he attended Louisiana Youth Seminar at Louisiana State University.

Upon graduating from high school this May, Zontre plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and major in Engineering.