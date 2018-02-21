Abbeville’s Thomas Poché named Vermilion Parish High School Student of the Year

Thomas Poché set a goal for himself after his freshmen year at Abbeville High.

He would add something to his plate each year, a new challenge.

“I was just in band,” Poché said. “I wanted to do more.”

During this sophomore year he began playing tennis. He took up chorus during his junior year. Poché, who all the while maintained a 4.0 GPA, said he wanted to end up as a well-rounded student by the time he became a senior.

That has worked, not only for his personal mission, but it has helped Poché become the top student in the area. The Vermilion Parish School District recently announced Poché as the Vermilion Parish High School Student of the Year.

“It feels good,” Poché said. “I definitely feel a sense of accomplishment.”

Poché, the son of Guy and Marybeth, is a part of the Abbeville High band and chorus. He is a member of the Beta Club and represented Abbeville High at Boy’s State. His grades and extra curricular activities put him in good company among his peers throughout the parish. With so many great students vying for this award, what put Poché over the top?

“I try to be as involved as I physically can,” Poché said of what he thinks is one reason.

Another reason is that Poché, who reached Eagle Scout, said he doesn’t view anything as an obstacle.

“A lot of people get discouraged when things don’t seem to work out,” Poché said. “I don’t really get discouraged. It makes me want to do better.

“It’s an incentive and I’ve got to keep going for it.”

Abbeville High Principal Lyndelle Theriot said Poché’s venture into chorus is a perfect example.

“He didn’t join chorus until last year,” Theriot said. “He practiced every day at lunch.”

“He made All-State Chorus.”

Theriot said she is not the least bit surprised with Poché’s success.

“He is really an outstanding young man,” Theriot said. “We are really going to miss him when he leaves Abbeville High.”

When that does happen, Poché’s plan is to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he will focus on civil engineering.

“I like the idea of building something and it being there after me,” Poché said. “I can take ownership of it.”

Poché already owns one Student of the Year honor. He will be in Opelousas on Thursday as he attempts to go for the top honor in the state.

“I’ve been so busy I haven’t really thought too much about it,” Poché said. “I just had a really big history test (for dual enrollment). Now I have some time to focus on it.”

His plan for the interview process is pretty simple, be himself.

“I am going to go in and be real,” Poché said. “You don’t want to try to be something that you are not.”