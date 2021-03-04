Abbeville accepts parks proposal from QSA

Quality Sports Authority (QSA) has handled the City of Abbeville’s recreation program since 2017.

The organization will now oversee the city’s 11 parks, too.

During Tuesday night’s regular meeting, the City Council approved a proposal for QSA to take over duties formerly handled by the parks director. The city has not had someone in that position since former director Denise Mire moved to another position at city hall last fall.

Tuesday’s move creates an Independent Contractor’s Agreement between the city and QSA, a non-profit organization based in Erath. The contract will pay QSA $25,000 for one year, through March 1, 2022. This contract is separate from the recreation contract, which pays QSA $75,000 annually. The city and QSA agreed to a three-year extension of that contract in February of ‘20.

Quality Sports Authority’s Tommy Picard attended Tuesday’s meeting. Picard, who has a long history of working in recreation with the city, through the former Vermilion Youth and A.A. Comeaux Youth, Inc., said he is looking forward to continuing this new working relationship.

“We’re moving forward,” Picard said.

The move passed by a vote of 4-1. Councilman Brady Broussard Jr., Councilman Francis Plaisance, Councilman Francis Touchet Jr. and Councilwoman Roslyn White voted in favor. Councilman Terry Broussard voted against. Marilyn Mitchell and Felicia Williams, two citizens in attendance Tuesday, each voiced concerns.

“I am opposed to this move,” Williams said.

She said that the city did not interview any of the three people who applied for the position. Mayor Mark Piazza said it is not uncommon for the city not to interview all applicants.

“We are not required by law to interview everyone who applies for a job,” Piazza said.

Touchet said he did not see any candidates who met requirements for the job.

“I didn’t see any qualified candidates that we are just going to hand things over to,” Touchet said.

In a corresponding move, the Council approved a resolution regarding the Municipal Civil Service classified position of Park Director. Williams questioned abolishing the parks director position. Piazza said it is not uncommon for the city to abolish positions.

“We have abolished 17 positions since I have been mayor,” said Piazza, who has served since ‘02.

Councilman Broussard said this move, such as similar ones in the past will result in savings.

“Abolishing a position within the City of Abbeville is not unique when it can save the city money,” he said. “This is a proposal that can the save the city between $25,000 and $30,000 a year.

“To save taxpayer money is a good thing.”

Touchet said a good thing will be to see the parks fully utilized.

“I just want to see those parks looking as nice as they’ve ever looked,” Touchet said. “I want to see people in those parks and the lights burning.”