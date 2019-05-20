Abbeville awarded Cleanest City State title

The City of Abbeville has been named in District III the Cleanest City in the State by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation.

Mayor Mark Piazza and member of the Abbeville City Council accepted the State Title plaque Friday morning.

Abbeville competed in Category G which included Abbeville, Bogalusa, Jennings, Pineville, Reserve and West Monroe.

The City was judged on the following criteria: approaches within city limits; public and or municipal buildings such as school, churches, hospitals, libraries, fire station, City Hall, parks and recreation areas, business establishments, residential areas, streets, sidewalks, posts and neutral grounds, vacant lots and community involvement.

Abbeville Garden Club Cleanest City Co-chair Liz Gremilion stated, “We are all very excited to win this prestigious award. Everyone worked really hard and it was a joint effort between businesses, residents, Abbeville Garden Club and Keep Abbeville Beautiful members along with the many volunteers who also pitched in.”

The aim of the contest is to instill civic pride in the individual citizens and thus improve the appearance of their city. Each year the competition has become tougher and it takes a greater effort by the city workers and the many volunteers who help achieve this goal.

“Many volunteers contributed to our State Cleanest City win, but I think it was the attitude of our city workers that put us over the top. Every time I worked with them one of them would say, we are going to win!, and they were right…we did! exclaimed Abbeville Garden Club Co-chair Sandra Creswell.”