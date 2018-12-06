Abbeville Christmas Stroll Thursday night

There is nothing frightful expected when it comes to the weather this evening, leaving a delightful time for those planning to attend Abbeville’s Annual Christmas Stroll.

The event will take place in Historic Downtown Abbeville from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“This is the 19th year that we do the Christmas Stroll,” Abbeville Main Street Manager Charlene Beckett said. “It’s an event for people to come downtown, stroll and look at our beautiful Christmas lights.

“And it’s a chance to go into our stores and visit with people.”

Participating in this year’s Stroll will be Abbey Players, Abbeville Rotary Club, Abbeville United Methodist Church, Bank of Abbeville, Brasseux’s Hardware, City of Abbeville, the Caldwell House, Dupuy’s Oyster Shop, the Depot at Magdalen Place, First Baptist Church of Abbeville, Gulf Coast Bank, Phil’s Boys & Girls Wear, Piazza Office Supply, Radio Shack, Sam Guarino Blacksmith Shop and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

People attending tonight’s Stroll can pick up a Stroll card in Magdalen Square or from any of the participating merchants to be eligible for the Gift Basket Giveaway. Cards must be stamped by each of the merchants and once completed returned to Magdalen Square for the drawing that will be held at 8:15 p.m.

There will be a live Nativity Scene and petting zoo at First Baptist Church. The Grinch will be at the Caldwell House. Santa Claus will be making appearances at Abbeville City Hall and Gulf Coast Bank. Members of the Rotary Club will be handing out pop corn, while Abbeville General will help keep people warm by serving hot chocolate.

A staple of the Christmas Stroll is the introduction of the city’s official Christmas Ornament. This year’s ornament, designed by local artist Jeannie Comeaux, features the Rice Mill. It is available for $16 and can be purchased at the Depot or Abbeville City Hall. This year’s ornament is the 16th in a series that dates back to 2003 and has featured landmarks from around the city.

“I think it’s absolutely beautiful,” Beckett said of the ornament.

Vermilion Parish honor bands performing in Magdalen Square.

Also in the Square will be miniature Christmas Village. Councilman Brady Broussard Jr. brought the idea to Beckett last year.

“This works so well during the Christmas season in Foley, Alabama,” Broussard said. “I hoped it could enhance our existing Christmas decorations in the downtown area. I photographed and measured the Christmas village in Foley, hoping we might be able to start small and add to it over time.”

Wayne Touchet built five of the houses and Chris Graciana of the Abbeville Fire Department built the fire station. Broussard and Touchet each sponsored one of the houses, which are also sponsored by Keep Abbeville Beautiful and the Abbeville Garden Club and the Sam Guarino Blacksmith Shop board.

“Of course, beautification and projects such as this work better in a public-private partnership and that’s what this village represents,” Broussard said. “For a $400 donation, a miniature Christmas building can be constructed. The finished village you see now in Magdalen Square was painted beautifully with help from the Arts Council and volunteers. We are fortunate to have such a beautiful city as ours in Christmas season with our white lights on the historic buildings and in the towering oaks in Magdalen Square. This Christmas village will be a treat for children, throughout the Christmas season, in Magdalen Square.

“The six village pieces you see this year, is a start to what will hopefully grow over time.