Abbeville Councilwoman appointed to Economic Development Board

Vermilion Parish is ripe for investment and the board of Vermilion Economic Development Alliance is excited about the work they’re doing in all areas of the parish. To help provide vision and direction for the staff and programming is the organization’s 15-member board representing Vermilion Parish cities, towns, and government organizations as well as the Chamber of Commerce.

Representing the City of Abbeville is newly elected Councilwoman, Roslyn White. Roslyn is a graduate of Louisiana State University where her studies in Business, Psychology, and Advertising prepared her for a career in the travel industry. Her expertise in domestic and international marketing, coupled with her world travels have given her a unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges that Vermilion Parish faces. Roslyn, like so many members of her family and network in Abbeville saw the opportunity to leverage her experience to improve her community.

In 2018 Roslyn made history as she and fellow Councilwoman Terry Broussard were sworn in as members of the Abbeville City Council. This is the first time in Abbeville’s rich history that two women have served together on the five-seat board. She was appointed to head the city’s economic development and tourism committee and was later pegged as Abbeville’s appointment to the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance board. These dual roles help better connect the city to the work that the Alliance is doing and vice versa. Anne Falgout, Executive Director of the organization weighs in on having Roslyn join the board, “Roslyn is a force in her professional and civic life. She can think strategically, but also gets things done. Since her appointment we have co-hosted Destination Downtown, a community open house, and we’re planning other ways to activate the community and engage in the development opportunities that exist. We are grateful to have her perspective shape the work we do in Abbeville and beyond.”

You may see Roslyn in action in one of her many roles as a FUEL Vermilion member, member of the Confrerie d’Abbeville, and member of the Allume Society among others and she is currently employed as the Bid Administrator for Broussard Brothers. The board of Vermilion Economic Development Alliance is excited by the energy Roslyn brings to the table and looks forward to her tenure as the Abbeville representative, a commitment slated to last until August of 2022.

For more information about the Alliance, its board, and its 2019 plans and progress, visit www.developvermilion.org.