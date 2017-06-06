Abbeville DWI checkpoint results in four arrests

The Abbeville Police conducted a DWI Checkpoint on LA Hwy 14 Bypass between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3 a.m, which resulted in four arrests.

During the checkpoint, 508 vehicles were screened, with 9 drivers given a Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Of the 9 drivers, one was arrested for DWI.

APD officers also wrote 15 additional citations for various traffic violations.

Three subjects were arrested and booked on narcotics related offenses and one subject was arrested for Obstruction of a Passageway and Resisting an Officer.

Information of Arrested Suspects: Jarrod Seiferman (W/M, Age: 44, Verot School Road, Youngsville, LA) Charges: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II Drugs with Intent to Distribute and Transactions involving Proceeds from Drugs

• Ashleigh L. Ray (W/F, Age: 39, Verot School Road, Youngsville, LA) Charges: Possession of Schedule II Drugs (2 Counts)

• Michael T. Fontenot II (W/M, Age: 25, West Etienne Road, Maurice, LA) Charges: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II Drugs.

• Marcus Rizzuto (W/M, Age: 42, Beverly Drive,Abbeville, LA ) Charge: DWI 1st Offense

• Andrei K. Lagergren (B/M, Age: 34, No Physical Address Given) Charges: Obstruction of a Passageway, Resisting an Officer

The Abbeville Police Department would like to thank the Louisiana State Police for its assistance at the checkpoint as well as the citizen who provided food and drinks for the officers conducting the checkpoint, it was greatly appreciated, said Lt. David Hardy of Abbeville Police Department (337-893-2511)