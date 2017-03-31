Abbeville Fire Department once again helping group with baby supply drive

The drive to collect baby supplies for young, single mothers began last year at the Abbeville Fire Department with the hopes of it growing.

For its second year, it has.

A Pregnancy Center & Clinic, a non-profit groups based out of Lafayette, is once again partnering with the Abbeville Fire Department. This year, the Lafayette Fire Department has joined to help the cause. A Pregnancy Center & Clinic, a non-profit organization, has its home office in Lafayette. It’s pantry that helps single mothers is called Grace’s Closet.

“Last year went really well,” said Betty Henson of Abbeville, who volunteers with A Pregnancy Center & Clinic. “This year, we’re hoping for enough supplies to fill up Grace’s Closet for a whole year.”

Aptly named “April’s Showers,” the drive will last through April. Donations can be dropped at the Main Fire Station at 210 W. Vermilion St. in Abbeville as well as all 14 stations in Lafayette.

Items needed include:

• diapers (preemie and newborn

• baby powder

• baby lotion

• baby wash

• baby shampoo

• baby bottles (capped and packaged)

• diaper rash cream

• receiving blankets

• diaper bags

• Boppy pillows

• pacifiers (packaged)

• infant car seats

“These are all things that mothers need during the first few months,” Henson said. “Many of the mothers we help don’t have anything.”

Henson said a special thanks goes out to Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza and Abbeville Fire Chief Jude Mire for allowing the drive to take place through the fire department.

“We are so thankful for them allowing us to start it here and working again with us this year,” Henson said.

For those in the community, especially local businesses, Henson presented a friendly challenge.

“I would love to see the businesses have a little friendly competition to see who can bring in the most items,” Henson said. “I think that would be a great thing.

“This is all going to such a great cause.”