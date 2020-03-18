Abbeville General continues efforts to protect patients, staff

Abbeville General is continuing its efforts in response to COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Ray A. Landry, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer at Abbeville General Hospital, said in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, the hospital is taking precautions to protect its healthcare workers, staff, providers and patients.

“As our COVID 19 event evolves,” Landry said, “social distancing has become a prevalent strategy in reducing exposure to this infection. You should take every step in maintaining a 6ft distance between all individuals and refrain from all personal contact to the extent possible. You should also educate your family on this process and encourage strict adherence. In addition, continue to wash your hands consistently as this is another large deterrent to the spread of this virus. We have been in frequent communication with the governor’s office, Louisiana Department of Health, local government and other local hospitals to prepare and stay up-to-date on all current standards and guidelines. We have been planning for this and are prepared to maintain the safety of our staff, healthcare team, and patients.

“We appreciate your cooperation during this time.”

A Partial Lockdown and HERT team activation was initiated on March 12, at 6:30 a.m.

Abbeville General implemented the following:

• Reduced entry and exit points in the facility. (No one under the age of 18 is allowed into the building unless they are here for treatment. Visitation 10am-7pm.)

• Screening of all staff, visitors, and patients entering the building

- Volunteer services have been suspended indefinitely

- Non-essential vendors will not be allowed entry. Essential vendors are those bringing necessary hospital supplies

and/or supplies for procedures.

- Trained staff to identify and handle any potential COVID-19 patients

- Dedicated Rooms for Management of Coronavirus Patients

- Environmental services to increase cleaning frequency for high touch spots in hallways, elevators, door knobs.

- All Meetings as a large group for the next four weeks are cancelled.

- Practice social distancing at work to extent possible. You should take every step in maintaining a 6ft distance

between all individuals and refrain from all personal contact. Encourage this. Remind others. Use email to

communicate to extent possible. Have employees educate their families about social distancing.

- Abbey Café (Cafeteria) is now closed to the public. Employees encouraged to eat at their desk or in department

lounge.

- Managers should interview for needed positions by phone, email or texting. Interviewees should not enter the

hospital buildings other than the small lobby in HR, only if required.

- Sleep Center Program Suspended until further notice

- Detox Program Suspended until further notice

- Specialty Clinic Suspended until further notice

- Partial Program Suspended until further notice

- Outpatient Diabetic Education Suspended until further notice

- BMC Visitation Suspended until further notice

- Suspension of Hospital Construction Projects

Please see the updated information below and Guidelines for reducing the risk of infection.

SCREENING

All staff, visitors, and patients, including vendors and contractors, will be screened at designated entry points, including the Emergency Room. All visitors will be screened by a team member prior to entry and based on CDC guidance. No visitor will be permitted into our facilities if they meet any of the following criteria:

1. Are under the age of 18

2. Shows signs of symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat

(Take Temps if anyone has been exposed or is symptomatic)

3. In the last 14 days has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, or under investigation for COVID-19 or are ill with respiratory illness (if YES, mask and NOTIFY AO immediately) **Any Employee exposed to a person with known COVID-19 MUST notify the AO immediately!

4. New screening question: Have you traveled out of the country, state, or visited Orleans Parish or Jefferson Parish in the past 14 days? If the answer is yes, the visitor will not be allowed to enter the facility. Those areas include:

• Gretna

• Westwego

• Avondale

• Elmwood

• Jefferson

• Metairie

• Timberlane

• Harahan

• Grand Isle

• Barataria

• Estelle

• Lafitte

• River Ridge

• Waggaman

• Kenner

• Cheniere

• Caminada

• Bridge City

• Harvey

• Marrero

• Terrytown

• Woodmere

5. Non-essential vendors will not be allowed entry.

or supplies for procedures.

Essential vendors are those bringing necessary Hospital Supplies

EMTALA STILL APPLIES regarding medical screening performed by ER personnel. Ask and Mask step applies.

VISITATION

Visitation of patients will be limited to one visitor per patient per day. Visitor must be 18 years or older. These visitors may be required to wear PPE.

Visitation will be from 10am – 7pm. Visitation will be strictly enforced.

All visitors and patients, including vendors and contractors, will be screened at designated entry points, including the Emergency Room. Visitors will be required to wash their hands, sign in, and must be banded before being allowed to continue to their destination.

Work related visitation is to be curtailed and resort to video conferencing. All unnecessary traffic by salesman and vendors within the building is to cease.

The number of entry points to the hospital will be restricted. Emergency Room entrance is the designated entry point for visitors. This entry point will be manned 24/7. Minimal staffing will be a security officer and HRET Team Member.

BADGE PROTOCOL

All staff must wear identification badges. Visitors must be banded. Incident Command and HRET Team activation effective 12 March 2020 0630