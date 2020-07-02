In response to the significant increase in COVID-19 community cases and hospitalizations, Abbeville General will return to Total Visitor Restrictions. In order to maintain an environment of infection control, visitors will not be allowed into our facilities. Families are encouraged to use alternate means of communication such as FaceTime, Skype or phones located in patient rooms.



Beginning July 2, 2020 at 6 p.m., NO VISITORS will be allowed - except as defined below:



Laboring Moms – ONE Spouse or Partner (No birthing coaches unless selected as your one partner.)

Pediatrics - ONE Parents or Guardians

End-of-Life Patients - Spouse/Partner/Adult Child

Same day surgery patients – One visitor

Patients with cognitive, physical or mobility impairments - ONE visitor



All visitors must be asymptomatic and wear a mask. To be clear, there should be no visitors for urgent care, emergency room, clinic visits, lab or x-ray visits or inpatients unless they patient needs assistance for the visit or is a minor. (See above).

No one under 18 will be allowed unless they are here for diagnostic/procedure or surgery.



Patients will provide the name of their one essential visitor. Visitors must be screened for symptoms at facility entry/access points. If they are symptomatic, they will be turned away. All essential visitors will be required to wear masks throughout the building. To conserve supplies, we are encouraging visitors to bring a mask from home. If they do not have one, a mask will be issued.



Surgery visitors are encouraged to wait in social distance areas and not congregate in the waiting rooms. Visitor will be asked to return home if symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath) occur.



Abbeville General officials will continue to monitor the risk of COVID-19 closely and will adjust visitor restrictions as necessary. We appreciate your help in keeping our patients and employees safe.