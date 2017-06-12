Abbeville High team dances to top at University camp

The Abbeville High Dance Team placed first in the Home Routine of the large group category at the University Dance Association Camp at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Monday.

Along with the top finish, the team received a leadership award, sprite stick award and a superior trophy. With the team receiving the superior trophy, it qualifies to perform at the Buffalo Wild Wings Cirtrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on New Year’s Day.

Members of the team are Chelsea Baudoin, Markisha Williams, Lena Washington, Skylar Guerra, Sha’Tavia Levy, Zahamaria Harrison, Tristyn Harrington, Trye’Anna Saddler and Terriona Matthews, Brooklyn Guerra, Kniamya Williams, Trejai Baudoin, Ali Broussard, Danielle Derouen, Cha’Lisa Duhon, Josslyn Arceneaux and Megan Mouton.

Kaysie Hardy is the dance team coach and Christina Badeaux is Dance sponsor.