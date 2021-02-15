Abbeville to implement curfew

To coincide with the rest of the parish, the city of Abbeville is instituting a citywide curfew from 6:00 p.m. tonight until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow due to the inclement weather. Please shelter in place whenever possible and stay off of the roadways. If there is an emergency, please contact emergency services. Emergency personnel are asking for the public's cooperation and understanding that it may take them longer to safely respond to emergency situations.