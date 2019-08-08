Abbeville man accused of stealing bulldozer in St. Landry Parish

Tips through Crime Stoppers and the assistance of the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office resulted in the arrest of an Abbeville man for the theft of a bulldozer worth over $150,000, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Arrested was Rickie John Richard, 40, of the 100 block of Jenni Lane, Abbeville. He is charged with one count of theft. Bail was set at $5,000.

The arrest stems from the July 22 complaint from a contractor working on Union Pacific Railroad property when his 2000 Komatsu bulldozer was stolen from a work location.

Employees of the company, detectives with the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office, and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office located the bulldozer in Evangeline Parish.

The investigation led to a warrant being issued for Richard.

The St. Landry Sheriff’s Office reached out to Crime Stoppers to help locate Richard. Crime Stoppers alerted the media and aired the crime on their Facebook page asking for help. Tips were received informing law enforcement of the whereabouts of Richard, which led them to Lafayette. The Lafayette City Marshals Office working on tips received, was able to arrest Richard at the location provided by the tipster.

Guidroz said, “I am proud of the work Crime Stoppers has done in assisting law enforcement and the victims of crimes. I am more so proud of the tipsters who are tired of criminals preying on everyday hardworking citizens and take the time to tip Crime Stoppers. It goes to show you that when we all work together, crimes are solved and criminals are taken off the streets.”