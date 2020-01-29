Abbeville man allegedly stabs mother, himself

One man faces multiple charges after he allegedly stabbed his mother and himself.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Drew David, on the afternoon of Jan. 28, deputies were dispatched to 2395 Jacquelyn Dr. in Abbeville in reference to a Robert Curtis Hargrave Jr., 33, possibly wanting to do harm to his parents.

Narcotics Task Force agents were in the immediate area and responded to the call, while deputies were in route. Agents knocked on the door announcing their presence and a white male subject, later identified as Robert Hargrave Jr., came to the door. Agents noticed that Hargrave had a knife, blood on his clothing and was stabbing himself in the chest. Agents advised Hargrave to drop the knife as they entered the residence.

Hargrave was subdued and attended to as agents located Hargrave’s mother within the house. Once locating her, agents noticed that she had been stabbed as well. Medical aid was given to her at that time while waiting for Acadian Ambulance and Paramedics to arrive.

Hargrave’s mother was transported to the hospital for treatment of wounds that were deemed non-life threatening. Robert Hargrave Jr. was also taken to the hospital where he was being treated and upon release will be charged with 2 counts of Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, False imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, second degree battery and Aggravated Second Degree Battery.