Abbeville man arrested for allegedly firing shots at vehicle

An Abbeville man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fired numerous shots at a vehicle that crossed his path.

Roland Bernard III, 28, of Abbeville, has been booked on Attempted 1st-Degree Murder, Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and Obstruction of Justice

​On Sept. 26, at approximately 10:45 a.m., officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to an address on Schlessinger Street in reference to a “Shots Fired” call.

​Officers conducted a subsequent investigation. They learned that Bernard, while drive, allegedly leaned out of his vehicle and fired several rounds into a vehicle that crossed his path. The victim’s vehicle had been struck numerous times.

Patrol officers located Bernard, and took him into custody without incident. They booked Bernard into the Abbeville Police Department. Officers then transported Bernard to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

​The investigation into this incident is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time regarding the incident.

Chief of Police William Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

​Chief Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.