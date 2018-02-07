Abbeville man dead after early morning shooting

Abbeville Police are investigating a homicide after a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning.

Just after 12 a.m. on Feb. 7, the Abbeville Police Department responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Graceland Avenue and Hawthorne Street. Upon the officers’ arrival, they observed a person, later identified as Marlon Brown, 37, of Abbeville, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The officers and medics attempted CPR and transported Brown to Abbeville General, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators worked throughout the night developing leads. As of now it is believed that the suspect(s) were occupying a black Nissan Altima which traveled southward on Hawthorne Street after the shooting. The Nissan Altima was described as having tinted windows and the letters “B” and “E” in the license plate.

Anyone having information about this crime is asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511.