Abbeville man faces hit-and-run charge

​On June 25, at approximately 9:17 p.m., patrol officers of the Abbeville Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of LA Hwy. 14 (Veterans Memorial Drive) and Alphonse Street for a vehicle crash in which a motorcycle was struck by a pick-up truck.

The caller stated that after the crash, the truck fled the scene.

​The subsequent investigation concluded that the motorcycle was traveling west on LA Hwy. 14 (Veterans Memorial Drive), in the right (outside) lane, when a truck exited the Sonic parking lot, located at the southwest corner of the intersection of LA Hwy. 14 (Veterans Memorial Drive) and Alphonse Street. The truck crossed all lanes of travel, struck the motorcycle, and fled the scene.

​The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Shane Tullos of Maurice, and the passenger of the motorcycle, identified as Harley John of Maurice, suffered serious injuries. John was transported to Lafayette General Hospital via Acadian Ambulance Air Med Tullos was transported to Lafayette General Hospital via Acadian Ambulance.

Based on witness statements and video footage, officers were able to identify a suspect for the vehicle that fled. The suspect, identified as Herman Wimbly of Abbeville, was located at his residence, attempting to repair damages to the suspected vehicle. Wimbly was arrested and transported to the Abbeville Police Department, where he was booked for Felony Hit and Run. Wimbly was also issued a citation for Failure to Yield from a Private Drive (with a Crash). Wimbly was then transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Based on the investigation, alcohol impairment is suspected for the driver of the motorcycle, Shane Tullos. A blood sample was taken from Tullos and is being sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Charges against Tullos are pending.

​Due to the severity of the injuries, both Tullos and John were admitted for further treatment of their injuries.

