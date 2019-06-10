Abbeville man, juvenile arrested after reported shooting

An alleged feud between an Abbeville man and a 16-year-old has resulted in each being arrested for attempted murder.

On June 6, at approximately 6:19 p.m., patrol officers with the Abbeville Police Department responded to the area of Vernon Street and Schlessinger Street in reference to a “shots fired” call.

Officers were able to recover several “casings” in the area. While on the scene, officers were told that a juvenile subject was possibly shooting at someone. Bystanders gave officers a description of the subject, along with his name. Officers were able to locate the subject running down the street. Officers then detained the subject and transported him to the Abbeville Police Department. Officers learned that the subject was a juvenile and contacted the juvenile’s mother once he was at the Abbeville Police Department.

​Further investigation determined that the juvenile subject in custody and another male subject, now known as Ladaedrick Narcisse, 25, had been shooting at each other. The juvenile and Narcisse have allegedly been in an ongoing feud for over a month.

The juvenile subject was charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. Officers were unable to locate Narcisse at that time, so they secured a warrant for his arrest for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

On June 7, at approximately 10:10 p.m. officers located Narcisse at his residence in Live Oak Manor Apartments. A subsequent search of Narcisse’s person found him to be in possession of two separate bags containing marijuana. A search warrant was then applied for and granted for the apartment that Mr. Narcisse was located in to attempt to locate any evidence. The search resulted in officers locating more marijuana, cash believed to be obtained through the sale of illegal drugs, a digital scale, shotgun shells and a Ruger 9mm handgun. The serial numbers on the firearm had been scratched, but all numbers except the last number could still be made out. Officers ran the weapon through N.C.I.C. and learned that the weapon had been reported stolen on March 13, 2019. Narcisse is also a convicted felon.

Narcisse was subsequently booked on the charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 Drugs, Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Narcisse was then transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Chief of Police Bill Spearman said he would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

​Anyone with any information regarding any crime is encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department. You may also contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.