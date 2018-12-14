Abbeville man sentenced to 63 months n prison for marijuana shipping scheme

LAFAYETTE – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that an Abbeville man was sentenced last week to 63 months in prison for accepting marijuana packages from California.

Jabori Huntsberry, 36, of Abbeville, Louisiana, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, one count of unlawful use of a communication facility, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also sentenced to two years of supervised release.

Evidence admitted at trial, which started August 27 and ended August 29, 2018, revealed that the defendant conspired to receive packages of marijuana from a California source using the U.S. postal service from October 2011 to February 2014. United States Postal Inspectors discovered that, at multiple times and using different addresses and names, Huntsberry shipped marijuana to himself. He also wired approximately $300,000 to the California contact for payment of the drug packages. Law enforcement agents conducted a controlled delivery of one of the packages on February 14, 2014, to a residence next to Huntsberry’s home in Abbeville. After an occupant took the package, agents searched both homes. A search of Huntsberry’s home produced a handwritten notebook detailing the drug activity, along with U.S. Postal Service mail labels for drug packages, money wire transfer receipts, and two firearms.

The ATF, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jamilla A. Bynog and John Luke Walker prosecuted the case.