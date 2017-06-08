Abbeville man sentenced for death of 3-month old baby

Shane Vincent has been sentenced for the 2012 death of three-month-old Jayla Broussard.

Judge Ed Broussard sentenced Vincent on May 25 to seven years at hard labor.

Vincent entered a plea agreement with the state.

Vincent originally faced a second-degree murder charge, as well as obstruction of justice, in connection to Broussard’s death in November of 2012. He pleaded not guilty to those charges. Vincent withdrew that plea and entered a plea of no contest to the amended charge of manslaughter. The state dismissed the two counts to obstruction to justice.

Vincent will receive credit for time served.

On Nov. 25, 2012, Jayla Broussard was rushed to Abbeville General Hospital when she was found not breathing by her mother’s live-in boyfriend.

Jayla Broussard was treated at Abbeville General Hospital and then transferred to Women and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette.

There, Jayla received additional treatment but her condition worsened. Jayla Broussard was then sent to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. On the Nov. 28, 2012, Jayla Broussard died from injuries which the mother and boyfriend stated was caused from the baby falling out of a bed.

Due to the death of Jayla Broussard, the Abbeville Police opened an investigation. Officers interviewed numerous people including the mother and her live-in boyfriend. An autopsy was also performed on the body of Jayla Broussard and according to the pathologist’s report, the death was ruled as a homicide.

The autopsy report stated that the cause of death was blunt force trauma. The child suffered from a fractured skull, fractured wrist and fractured ribs. These injuries were not consistent with a baby falling from a bed, according to the report.