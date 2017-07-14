Abbeville man wanted for allegedly using counterfeit money at local businesses

An Abbeville man is wanted for allegedly using counterfeit money in the city.

The Abbeville Police Department has obtained complaints over the past few weeks about counterfeit money being passed at local businesses.

The complainants stated that a black male subject has gone into business and made purchases using fake money.

Since that date, the police department has identified the suspect through video surveillance and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Tre Amos, 24, of Abbeville is wanted in connection to the case.

Anyone having information on Amos’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511.