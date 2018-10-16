Parts of Charity Street in Abbeville have standing water Tuesday morning.
Abbeville Police advise drivers to avoid streets with standing water
Tue, 10/16/2018 - 11:10am
The following is a list of streets in Abbeville have been reported as having standing water and should be considered a potential hazard:
Graceland Avenue @ Putnam Street
North John Hardy Drive
Charity Street @ Lyman Street
Lafayette Street @ S. Louisiana Street
Gertrude Street @ Lafayette Street
Parts of Fairmont Street
Parts of Eaton Drive
Parts of S. Oliver Street
Parts of Franks Alley Street
Rodeo Drive @ North Airport Road