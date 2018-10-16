Abbeville Police advise drivers to avoid streets with standing water

The following is a list of streets in Abbeville have been reported as having standing water and should be considered a potential hazard:

Graceland Avenue @ Putnam Street

North John Hardy Drive

Charity Street @ Lyman Street

Lafayette Street @ S. Louisiana Street

Gertrude Street @ Lafayette Street

Parts of Fairmont Street

Parts of Eaton Drive

Parts of S. Oliver Street

Parts of Franks Alley Street

Rodeo Drive @ North Airport Road