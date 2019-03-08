Abbeville Police arrest armed robbery suspect

On March 7, 2019, at approximately 10:47 a.m. officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to an Armed Robbery call at a business on Richard Street.

Officers learned that a white male subject entered the business armed with a knife. The suspect demanded cash and the car keys from the employee of the business. The employee complied, giving the suspect her cash and her car keys. The victim was able to give a description of the suspect, his clothing and a description of the knife he used in the robbery.

The suspect then stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. Officers saturated the area, looking for any sign of the suspect, but were unable to do so. A BOLO (Be On The Look Out) was communicated to the area police agencies.

A few hours later, an officer with the patrol division located the stolen vehicle parked and unoccupied at a business along the LA Hwy. 14 Bypass. Detectives were called out and processed the motor vehicle. During the subsequent canvassing of homes and businesses in the area, it was learned that another business had video surveillance of the location where the stolen vehicle was parked. The surveillance video showed the suspect walking through a parking lot and stopped in the parking lot where he spoke to an employee of that business. The owner of the business which had footage of the suspect walking in his parking lot was able to provide the identity of the suspect to the officers. Officers continued canvassing the area and were able to receive information from another nearby business of the possible location of the suspect.

Officers were later able to locate the suspect, who was still wearing the same clothing as described by the victim. The suspect was also in possession of a knife which also matched the description given by the victim.

The suspect (now identified as Craig Guillory, 48, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Theft of an Automobile. Mr. Guillory was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Chief Spearman would like to thank the Abbeville Police Department’s Patrol Shift “C” and the Abbeville Police Department Investigations Division on an outstanding job performed. Chief Spearman would also like to thank all of the citizens and businesses for the tremendous help they provided to the police department in this investigation. This case was another example of the things that can be accomplished when the police department, the citizens and the businesses of this great city come together to help one another.

Anyone with any information regarding any crime is encouraged to do so through either our website at www.AbbevillePD.com. You may also contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All persons giving any information may remain anonymous.