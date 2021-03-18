Abbeville Police arrest Jeanerette woman for Felony Battery of a Dating Partner

​On March 16, 2021, at approximately 7:48 p.m., officers with the Abbeville Police Department responded to the intersection of N. State Street and S. Hollingsworth Drive in reference to a male subject being stabbed with a knife.

​Patrol officers learned that 20-year-old Keshyon Londo of Jeanerette, and 21-year-old Kavian Broussard of Abbeville had been dating for approximately one month. A verbal argument between the two turned physical, with both subjects striking each other. After the altercation, Londo grabbed a knife out of her purse and stabbed Broussard once in the lower back.

Londo was transported to the Abbeville Police Department, where she was booked on Felony Battery of a Dating Partner. Londo was subsequently transported to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office. Broussard was transported to an area hospital for treatment. A charge of Battery of a Dating Partner (Misdemeanor) is being forwarded to the Abbeville City Court.

