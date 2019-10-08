Abbeville Police arrest man in connection to August homicide

​As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives with the Abbeville Police Department were able to secure an arrest warrant against Jamie Vallery of Abbeville for a crime related to the homicide of Jacoby Lee of Abbeville on Aug. 21.

Vallery was arrested on Oct. 7, 2019. Vallery has been charged with Accessory to 2nd Degree Murder for the homicide of Jacoby Lee of Abbeville on Aug. 21. Vallery was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional center, where his bond has been set at $500,000.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no other information regarding this investigation is being released at this time.

Abbeville ​Chief of Police William Spearman said he would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would especially like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

Anyone with any information regarding any crime is encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play.