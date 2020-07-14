Abbeville Police arrest suspect in July 4 shooting

A suspect in a shooting that occurred in Abbeville earlier this month has been arrested.

On July 14, 2020 at approximately 12 a.m. members of the Abbeville Police Department, with assistance from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence on the 700 block of N. Lamar Street.

The search warrant was in reference to a shooting incident which took place within the city limits of Abbeville on July 4.

Upon entering the property, officers observed and immediately arrested Treborian Cooper, 19, who had active arrest warrants relating to the July 4 shooting. Once the scene was secured, officers conducted a search of the property. During the search, officers located a 9mm Glock handgun, a 7.62 AK 47 rifle, a small amount of marijuana, one suspected MDMA pill and several other pills which were later determined to not be a CDS.

An N.C.I.C. check was ran on both weapons. The 7.62 rifle was confirmed to be stolen out of St. Martin Parish.

Cooper was transported to the Abbeville Police Department for booking on the arrest warrants, which were for Illegal Use of Weapons, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone.

​Charges stemming from the results of the search warrant are pending at this time.

​Chief of Police William Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

