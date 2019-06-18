Kyasiah Nickerson

Abbeville Police asking for assistance in locating juvenile who ran away from home

Tue, 06/18/2019 - 4:20pm
Kyasiah Nickerson believed to be in Baton Rouge area

The Abbeville Police Department is asking for any assistance in locating a female runaway juvenile.
According to the Abbeville Police Department, the juvenile has habitually runaway from home, and her family is desperately attempting to locate her.
The juvenile, identified as 16-year-old Kyasiah Nickerson of Abbeville, La., is believed to possibly be in the Baton Rouge area.
The juvenile has been entered into the N.C.I.C. database as an endangered runaway.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Nickerson is encouraged to call the Abbeville Police Department (337-893-2511) or their local law enforcement officials.

