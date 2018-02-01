Abbeville Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint

Thu, 02/01/2018 - 9:20am Shaun Hearen

On the night of Friday, February 2, 2018 the Abbeville Police Department will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint looking for impaired drivers and other traffic related offenses. The checkpoint will be conducted between the hours of 9:00 PM and 03:00 AM somewhere within the city limits of Abbeville.
This checkpoint is part of a year-long grant program provided through the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, designed to improve driver safety and reduce impaired driving.
The Abbeville Police Department and Chief Tony Hardy would like remind all citizens to obey all traffic laws and use caution when out on the city streets and highways.

