Abbeville Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint

​On the night Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, the Abbeville Police Department will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint looking for impaired drivers and other traffic related offenses.

The checkpoint will be conducted between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. somewhere within the city limits of Abbeville.

This checkpoint is part of a year-long grant program provided through the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, designed to improve driver safety and reduce impaired driving.

The Abbeville Police Department and Chief William “Bill” Spearman would like remind all citizens to obey all traffic laws and use caution when out on the city streets and highways, especially during this holiday season.

Chief Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.