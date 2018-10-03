Abbeville Police Department helping Pregnancy with Diaper Bag Round up

A Pregnancy Center and Clinic is teaming up with New Life Church, Abbeville Police Station, Mayor Mark Piazza and the Christian Service Center in Abbeville to provide services that are useful for all types of parents, whether you are preparing for a child or already have children.

A Pregnancy Center and Clinic’s website is apcclafayette.org and welcomes everyone to their free services that are now available at the Christian Service Center in Abbeville. All client information will be kept private and confidential.

Although the Christian Service Center of Abbeville has an ultrasound machine, it is not in use just yet. The facility is accepting donations through the Abbeville Police Station at 304 Charity Street in Abbeville.

Police Chief Bill Spearman is happy to offer the facility as a donation drop off site. “Even if there are just a few mothers that we can help, it may help those women decide to keep their babies” he says “Life is precious, babies are precious and that is the reason we are doing it, to support their endeavor to be mothers and have that support.”

In fact, according to verywell.com, women who become pregnant and decide to abort solely for the reason of not being financially able to provide for the baby is at 19%. This program hopes to decrease that number.

Mayor Mark Piazza says that there are so many young single mothers that really need a lot of help. There are many reasons for needing that type of help. Some of which have no other support, but want to keep their children. “We have a lot of situations where we have children raising children” he says “so I think that the community can come together and help them, to promote a healthy family atmosphere as much as possible.”

Thursday was the first day that the clinic was officially open at the Abbeville Christian Service Center. Betty Henson, of A Pregnancy Center and Clinic in Lafayette says that the pregnancy clinic in Abbeville will be open on Thursdays from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm for clients who need their services that may not be able to make it to their Lafayette location.

Henson says “It’s reaching out to the community for help is the main focus at this point. We need baby supplies that will be shared to mothers and children who are in need.” The fire department has been working with the organization for quite some time now, and the Abbeville Police Department has now been added to the long list of helpers.

The program ensures that the mother and child get the proper care and proper supplies with no judgment, and confidentiality.

Drop off locations include Abbeville Police Department, Abbeville Main Fire Station, as well as all Lafayette Fire Stations. All gifts and proceeds will directly benefit mothers and babies.

A list of items that are needed are: Diapers (preemie and newborn), Baby Powder, Baby Lotion, Baby Wash, Baby Shampoo, Baby Bottles (capped and packaged), Diaper Rash Cream, Receiving Blankets, Diaper Bags, Boppy Pillows, Pacifiers (packaged) and Infant Car Seats.

Pastor Lane Payne, of New Life Church, is trying to help spread the word. “Everyone is communicating the idea to all of the churches for a big outcome” he says “with working with Kelli and Marcello David and the Christian Service Center and inviting Patrice Lewis and the Pregnancy Center to be a part of the Spirit Fest that we had.”

Patrice Lewis is the Executive Director of A Pregnancy Center and Clinic. “That’s basically how it all got connected, everyone hit it off, and the idea was brought to reality for a Pregnancy Center in Abbeville for those who cannot travel to Lafayette” Payne says.

‘A new baby is like the beginning of all things- wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities’ Eda J. LeShan.