Abbeville Police Department launches new website, offering more ways to provide anonymous tips

Technology helps bring us all closer together, making the world a smaller place.

Abbeville Chief of Police Bill Spearman is using technology to help bring citizens and the department closer together to make the city a safer place.

The Abbeville Police Department has launched a new web page, www.abbevillepd.com. Through the page, citizens can locate information on each of the officers with the department as well as supervisors of each department within the APD.

One of the most important aspects of the new page is that visitors are one click away from being able to leave an anonymous tip about any crime. People can use a link on the page to submit tips to police. Tips can also come through the APD’s Facebook page. Those options, along with the tips line (892-6777), are something Spearman said he is hoping will allow people to feel comfortable when providing tips to the police department, as neither their names nor contact information are not necessary when using the web page link or calling the phone line.

“This is completely anonymous,” Spearman said. “This will hopefully make people feel more at ease.”

When using the tips line, phone messages are immediately forwarded to Lt. Jonathan Touchet, the APD public information officer.

“I can then get that information from the tip to the appropriate person to follow up on it,” Touchet said. “We are trying to alleviate any apprehension people may have about providing police with information. Their personal information will not get out.”

Spearman said that is something he heard from citizens while running for election last year.

“Some people said they were not comfortable talking to the police,” Spearman said. “They were worried about their names getting out. We don’t want them to feel that way.

“We are working hard to make sure they have confidence in the police department and give us a hand.”

On the top of the web page is the line, “Only together, can we keep Abbeville safe.” Spearman said it’s a line he believes strongly in.

“We’re getting there,” Spearman said. “We are trying to work with the public to solve these crimes. Information that people provide can be so valuable. We’re reaching out to the general public to let them know that we are giving them broader ways of giving us information, without having to come to the police station.”