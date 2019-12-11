Abbeville Police Department taking part in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

The Abbeville Police Department, through funding provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, are participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which runs from Friday, December 13, 2019 through January 1, 2020. Officers of the Abbeville Police Department will have designated D.W.I. patrols, searching for impaired drivers. Officers will also be looking out for other violations, such as moving violations and seatbelt usage.

On a date and time to be announced later, the Abbeville Police Department will also be conducting a sobriety checkpoint within the city limits of Abbeville.

Chief Spearman would like to remind citizens to buckle their seatbelts at all times and obey all traffic laws to help make our streets safe.

Anyone with any information regarding any crime is encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.