Abbeville Police Dept has taken 66 firearms off streets this year

The city of Abbeville has, unfortunately, been plagued by several violent incidents.

These incidents are not unique to any city, but whenever these incidents happen near your home, it often becomes “too real”.

The Abbeville Police Department has been diligently going after the violent criminals who are causing citizens to fear for the safety of themselves and their families. Gun violence perpetrated by violent individuals have far too often spread this fear amongst our community.

As an example of the work that police officers are doing, the Abbeville Police Department, since the beginning of this year, has taken 66 firearms off of the streets. Fourteen of these firearms were reported stolen firearms. A breakdown of the types of firearms is listed below:

• 55 Handguns

• 8 Rifles

• 3 Shotguns

​The Abbeville Police Department will

continue to strive to rid the streets of these violent criminals.

Chief of Police William Spearman would like to thank all of the citizens who continue to speak out against these criminals and the violence they cause. Chief Spearman’s motto has been a constant reminder to both officers and the community and has been put in place on every patrol unit possible. “Only together can we keep Abbeville safe”.

Chief Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.