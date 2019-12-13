Abbeville Police Dept. offers holiday safety tips

​Chief of Police William “Bill” Spearman would like to wish all citizens a safe and joyous holiday season.

In order to ensure a happy holiday season, Chief Spearman would like to remind everyone of some basic safety precautions that we may occasionally forget:

• Be extra cautious to lock the doors to your home whenever you leave, even if it is only for a few minutes.

• If you go out for the evening, consider leaving a light, radio or a tv on to make it appear that someone is home.

• Burglars know how to look for hidden keys under doormats, fake rocks, plants, door ledges, etc. Leave a key with a trusted neighbor or someone you can easily contact.

• Burglars prefer to go through unlocked doors or windows. This is especially true when an extension cord is ran through a window to decorations outside and prevent it from being secured.

• After Christmas day, don’t pile up empty boxes from expensive gifts such as tv’s, computers, etc., cut up the boxes or break them down to help conceal them better.

• While shopping, always be alert and aware of your surroundings.

• Shop before dark, if possible. Always try to park in a well-lit area.

• Whenever possible, shop with a friend.

• Load your gifts, etc. in the trunk, not the back seat of your vehicle where thieves can easily see your items.

• Have your keys in your hand readily available before you get to your car.

• Beware of strangers approaching you. Con-artists who pose as charity workers thrive this time of year, preying on the good nature and generosity of people. Before giving any money, ask questions and check credentials.

• NEVER Drink and Drive, nor allow anyone to do the same.

Chief Spearman said he would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.