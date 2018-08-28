Abbeville Police DWI checkpoint leads to one DWI second offense arrest

This past Saturday night, the Abbeville Police conducted a DWI Checkpoint on LA Hwy 14 Bypass between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. During the checkpoint, 396 vehicles were screened, with three drivers given Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Of the three drivers, one was arrested for DWI 2nd Offense.

APD officers also wrote citations totaling 20 various traffic violations, towed seven vehicles and was involved in a short vehicle pursuit.

The Abbeville Police Department would like to thank the New Iberia Police Department for their assistance with the checkpoint.

Information of Arrested Suspect:

Paul Montgomery, 34, From Jeanerette.: Charges: DWI 2nd Offense and Open Container