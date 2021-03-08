Abbeville Police investigate Sunday shooting; juvenile injured

​On March 7, 2021 at approximately 12:30 a.m. officers of the Abbeville Police Department, while on routine patrol, heard what appeared to be shots being fired in the area of the 1600 block of Greene St..

When officers reached the 1600 block of Green Street, they learned that unknown subject(s) shot into a residence on Green Street. Officers also learned that a juvenile male, who was in the residence, had been shot while he was in the residence. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The juvenile was later transferred to a different area hospital for treatment.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Abbeville Police Department detective division. No further details regarding this investigation are being released at this time.

​The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who have any information regarding this case please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.