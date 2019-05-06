Abbeville Police investigating after female victim shot during drive-by shooting

On May 4, 2019 at approximately 11:13 p.m. officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South Bailey Street.

The original caller stated that she heard several shots coming from she believed was a vehicle.

Upon officers arriving in the area, they were advised that a female subject had been shot and was being transported to the Abbeville General Hospital emergency room. The detective division was called out to investigate.

The initial investigation has determined that the victim, along with another female subject who was carrying a child, was walking down Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Vehicles started passing, shots were heard, and the victim was hit. A female victim was treated and released from the hospital for a gunshot wound in the upper thigh.

This case remains under investigation by the Abbeville Police Department. Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact lead investigator Lt. Jason Hebert at 893-2511.

Chief of Police Bill Spearman would like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

Anyone with any information regarding any crime is encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department. You may also contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.