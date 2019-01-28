Abbeville Police investigating Friday shooting

On the evening of Friday, Jan. 25, at approximately 8:46 p.m., officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to the area of Schlessenger Street and MLK on a Shots Fired call.

Upon arriving in the area, officers located a male subject laying on the roadway with a single gunshot wound to the lower back, who was transported to Abbeville General Hospital a short time later.

Detectives were contacted and upon arriving and investigating were able to obtain security video from a local business.

It was determined from video that unknown Subject(s) hid in a tree line to the southwest of the location and fired upon unsuspecting subjects with a high power rifle striking one, a vehicle, and the storefront.

The scene was processed and the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Abbeville Police Department.