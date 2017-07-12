Abbeville Police looking for suspect in vehicle burglaries

On Tuesday, July 4, at approximately 1:40 a.m., officers with the Abbeville Police Department Patrol Division responded to the area of South State Street and East Lafayette Street, located within the city limits of Abbeville, in reference to a vehicle burglary.

Upon investigating that incident, officers discovered that an unknown person or persons made entry into a vehicle parked on a private lot by breaking a glass window and then stole a purse that was left inside the car.

While investigating that vehicle burglary, officers were approached by another person and learned of a second vehicle burglary that had occurred in that same parking lot. That victim also complained of a broken window on the vehicle with a purse stolen from the inside.

Since then, investigators have learned that one debit card has been used at a nearby gas station only minutes after the officers responded to the complaints.

Police released photos of a suspect and a suspect vehicle being an approximate 2004 Ford Taurus, silver in color and appears to have busted rear shocks due to the way the vehicle’s rear appears significantly lower than the front.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511.