Abbeville police looks into death of 22-year-old mother of 2;

Detectives with the Abbeville Police Department have launched an investigation into the death of Kyla Mouton.

According to the death notice, Mouton, 22, died Monday in Lafayette.

Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet said the department is actively investigating Mouton’s death. The police department did not release any information in regard to the cause of her death.

Services for Mouton are pending. Carney Funeral Home in Lafayette is in charge of the arrangements.

Mouton, a 2016 Abbeville High graduate, leaves behind a one-year-old child and a two-year-old child.

According to Kyla’s mother, Shawntel Mouton Levine said her daughter died due to brain-damage caused by allegedly getting into fights with two females .

Levine said her daughter got into at least four fights, in the seven days last week. She began complaining of headaches, caused by the fights, last week, added Levine.

The Abbeville Police are searching for the people who allegedly got into fights with Mouton.