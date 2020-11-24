Abbeville Police makes two big arrests on Sunday

The Abbeville Police Department took two alleged criminals off the streets of Abbeville on Sunday.

At approximately 12:00 p.m., officers of the Abbeville Police Department observed a vehicle traveling on the roadway which had extremely dark tint on the windows.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of South State Street and Margaret Street.

The driver, identified as Donald Briggs III of Abbeville, was advised of the reason of the stop.

While officers were testing the window tint, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle.

Officers were granted permission to search the vehicle, and Briggs acknowledged that there was marijuana (55 grams) in the center console of the vehicle.

During the search, officers also located a loaded 9mm Glock handgun under Brigg’s seat. Briggs was subsequently arrested and transported to the Abbeville Police Department for booking.

A standard N.C.I.C. criminal history check was run, and it was found that Mr. Briggs was convicted in 2018 on a charge of Attempted Illegal Use of Weapons. The conviction prohibits Briggs from possessing a handgun.

The handgun and narcotics were also located within 1000 feet of Eaton Park Elementary School.

Briggs was issued a citation for the window tint, and was booked on the charges of Possession With the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm with a CDS Present, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone and Possession of a CDS in a Drug Free Zone.

Willis charged with attempted second degree murder

Later in the day, at approximately 3:30 p.m. officers observed a subject known to them as Kenan Willis.

Willis was known to have an active arrest warrant for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Officers observed as Willis walked behind an abandoned residence then walked across the roadway. Officers approached Willis and took him into custody without incident.

Officers backtracked to where they observed Willis walk, and located a Smith and Wesson handgun. The handgun that was recovered was run through N.C.I.C. and the handgun came back as being stolen out of Houston, TX.

Willis later admitted to hiding the firearm and stated that he had “found it earlier.”

Willis was booked on the warrant as well as Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Obstruction of Justice and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies due to a 2020 conviction for the charge of Simple Robbery.

The Attempted 2nd Degree Murder warrant was in relation to a shooting on October 17, 2020 at the Motel 6 in Abbeville.

That case is still under investigation.Chief Spearman would like to commend the officers on a job well done.

Chief Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you.

‘We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.