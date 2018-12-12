Abbeville Police rewarding good drivers

It pays to be a good driver and beginning this weekend the Abbeville Police Department will be rewarding good drivers with gift cards.

An anonymous donor purchased 50 gift cards that have a balance of $20 each and presented them to the APD. Chief Bill Spearman said he is grateful for that donation and says that the donor wanted to do something nice for people this holiday season.

“The gift cards will be given out in the city of Abbeville only,” Spearman said. “Drivers who are using correct lane changes, following speed limits, etc will be followed by our marked units to their destination or by pulling the driver over and presenting them with a gift card.”

This is a positive reinforcement of safe driving habits. The police chief also wants to remind drivers that the units who will be issuing these gift cards will be in ‘marked’ units only. Spreading holiday spirit and ensuring public safety are both on the agenda for the days to come.