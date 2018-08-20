Abbeville Police take part in alcohol sting

On the night of Aug. 17, the Abbeville Police Department in conjunction with Alcohol Tobacco Control and the Vermilion Parish Narcotics Task Force worked an undercover operation where minors purchased alcohol from local businesses and clubs within the city limits of Abbeville.

During the operation, many establishments were found in compliance with the laws and ordinances pertaining to alcohol sales.

The following businesses were cited for the following violations.

U-Pak-It: The business received a warning from ATC. The employee was cited for: Unlawful Sale of Alcohol to a Person under 21.

Circle K: The business received a warning from ATC. The employee was cited for: Unlawful Sale of Alcohol to a Person under 21.

The Concorde Club: The business was cited by ATC and the employees were cited for: 2 Counts of Unlawful Sale of Alcohol to a Person under 21.

In addition, individuals at the club were cited for Possession of Alcohol (Under 21) and Open Container (On Sidewalk)

Nunia's Lounge: The business received a warning by ATC. The employee was cited for: 2 Counts of Unlawful Sale of Alcohol to a Person under 21.

The bartender, Brittany Dartez was arrested on warrants for Failure to Appear in Court Dartez was also found in possession of Schedule Il Drugs (Methamphetamines) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Violation of Uniform Control Dangerous Substance. Dartez was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Chief of Police William Spearman said he would like to commend his officers and the agents with ATC and the Vermilion Parish Narcotics Task Force on their hard work and dedication. Chief Spearman said he vows to continue these types of operations within the city limits of Abbeville.