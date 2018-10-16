Abbeville Police urging drivers to be cautious with water on roads

Due to the heavy rain volume, parts of the City of Abbeville have standing water.

These areas should be viewed as a potential hazard.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking all motorist to use caution while out on the city streets and refrain from traveling through standing water.

The Abbeville Police Department would also like to remind citizens that it is against the law to drive through or around barricades, as well as to drive through standing water which would create a wake that would reach any building.

“We would like to thank the citizens for their cooperation during this weather event,” Lt. David Hardy said.