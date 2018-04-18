Abbeville Police working shooting that claims life of Kaplan man

Abbeville Police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting that left a Kaplan man dead.

Just after 2 a.m. on April 17, the Abbeville Police Department responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Graceland Avenue and Hawthorne Street.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate any incident.

The officers continued to search the area and located a subject laying in the street on the 200 block of East Vermilion Street. The victim, later identified as Douglas Bourque, 38, of Kaplan, suffered from several gunshot wounds.

The officers and medics attempted CPR and transported Bourque to Abbeville General, where he was taken by AirMed to Lafayette General.

Bourque was brought into surgery and later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators worked throughout the morning developing leads. As of now it is believed that two suspects were involved in some type of argument with the victim leading up to the shooting. According to a witness, two subjects were seen running from the scene.

Anyone having information about this crime is asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511.