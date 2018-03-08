Abbeville Rotary Club fundraiser to help build splash pad at Comeaux Park

Over the last six years, “The St. Pat’s Comedy For A Cause” fundraiser has helped the city of Abbeville.

The event, which is taking place Saturday, has raised more than $120,000 and donated the money back into Abbeville.

Over the last six years, the money has been used to build a skate board park at Comeaux Park, buy Herod Elementary playground equipment and remodeled the Christian Service Center.

The Rotary’s next big project is to construct a splash pad at Comeaux Park and remodel the pavilion next to the skate park.

The splash pad will be built near the skate park and pavilion.

“This event has raised money for special projects the Rotary Club of Abbeville takes on,” said Rob Roy of the Abbeville Rotary Club. “It is for a great cause.”

The event will be held Saturday night at Magdelen Place in Abbeville.

There will be a comedian, William Lee Martin, known better as “Cowboy Bill.” There will also be a silent auction and a dinner buffet.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Rob Roy (523-0551).