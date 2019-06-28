Abbeville woman arrested after infant found alone in car

An Abbeville woman faces multiple charges after police found her infant alone in a car while she went shopping.

On June 27, at approximately 6 p.m., patrol officers with the Abbeville Police Department responded to a complaint of an infant child being left alone in a locked vehicle at Walmart.

The officers immediately noticed an infant, later determined to be approximately 9 months old, in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle. Officers could see that the vehicle was not running, and the windows were up. The infant was sweating profusely. While officers began using tools to unlock the vehicle, another officer ran the license plate to find the registered owner of the vehicle.

​Acadian Ambulance was immediately called to the scene by officers. Officers were able to open the vehicle and retrieve the infant from the vehicle.

Shortly after the infant was taken out of the vehicle, the owner of the vehicle, who is also the mother of the infant, identified as Monique Loftin, 29, of Abbeville, arrived at the vehicle.

​While interviewing Loftin, she first stated that her other daughter should have been in the vehicle with the infant. She later stated that she forgot that she had dropped her other daughter off earlier with a family member and thought that her older daughter was still with the infant. Loftin was placed under arrest for Cruelty to a Juvenile.

​Ice packs were used by paramedics to cool down the infant. The infant was transported by Acadian Ambulance to the Abbeville General Hospital. The infant was treated for heat related issues and later released.

​Officers contacted the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services, who have now started their own investigation as a result of this incident. Officials have allowed a family member to temporarily take custody of the infant.

Loftin was transported to the Abbeville Police Department for booking. While conducting an inventory of Loftin’s purse, officers located an “Allergy Relief” bottle. Within the bottle, officers located two capsule shaped pills, which were not the medication that was supposed to be in that bottle. Officers were able to identify the pills as Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine, which is classified as a DEA Schedule II drug. Loftin was subsequently booked for Cruelty to a Juvenile and Possession of Schedule II Drugs. Loftin was then transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

The Abbeville Police Department would like to remind all citizens of the dangers of leaving any child alone in a vehicle. A child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adults’ body. Leaving a child alone in a vehicle is illegal, dangerous, and potentially deadly. Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, not even for “a minute” to attend to anything else.

​Chief of Police Bill Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

Anyone with any information regarding any crime is encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department. You may also contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.