Abbeville woman gets more than just a speeding ticket in Erath

ERATH - Briana Touchet of Abbeville learned the hard way about speeding on the La. 14 Bypass in Erath.

Early Sunday morning, Touchet, 22, was driving through Erath on the bypass when an Erath patrolman pulled her over for allegedly speeding.

According to Erath Police Chief Anna LaPointe, Touchet was allegedly travelling 66 miles per hour in a 55-mile per hour zone.

Officers Brandon Perrin and Jeff Vincent made the traffic stop. The officers allegedly noticed burnt marijuana buds on the passenger’s side floor. A search of Touchet’s car was conducted by the officers.

The officers found cocaine, marijuana, 66 oxycodone pills (all different milligrams) and THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the chemical substance in marijuana.

If that was not enough, the Erath police officers located a .40 caliber black Smith and Wesson pistol in her car.

There were other people in her car when she was pulled over, but only Touchet was arrested.

She was booked into the Erath jail and then brought to the Vermilion Parish jail, where she remains as of today.

Her entire bond has not been set as of Monday afternoon.

She was charged with: two counts of possession of schedule II CDs, one count with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession of schedule 4 drug, illegal carry of a weapon, drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.