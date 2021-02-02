Abbeville woman, Kaplan man among several narcotics arrests in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH — The following drug-related arrests were recently logged by the Acadia parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Division.

• Angelle Adams, 26, Sulphur: distribution of sublinguals; possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy; possession of marijuana.

• Dakota Broussard, 28, Rayne: possession of methamphetamine; misdemeanor possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of Legend drug.

• Terry Easterling, 57, Rayne: distribution of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.

• Asa Francois, 20, Duson: possession of heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Erica Freeman, 37, Rayne: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; distribution of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of heroin; possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.

• Brian Greene, 32, Crowley: possession of methamphetamine.

• John Guidry Jr., 40, Branch: distribution of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.

• Matthew Guidry, 33, Mermentau: possession of methamphetamine.

• Tristy Hargrave, 41, Breaux Bridge: possession of methamphetamine.

• Nicole Lacroix, 40, Rayne: possession of methamphetamine; violation of a drug-free zone; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Chandler Moore, 27, Crowley: distribution of crack cocaine.• Aaron Reed, 36, Jennings: possession of methamphetamine; possession of buprenophine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kiara Moore, 30, Crowley: possession of cocaine; possession of ecstasy; possession of marijuana.

• Jacobie Mouton, 29, Church Point: possession of ecstasy; misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

• Aaron Reed, 36, Jennings: possession of methamphetamine; possession of buprenophine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Seth Simar, 31, Evangeline: possession of suboxone.

• Alan Smith, 47, Kaplan: possession of methamphetamine.

• Angel Strysik, 21, Iota: possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of LSD; possession of adderall; possession of oxycodone; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Holly Trahan, 26, Abbeville: distribution of methamphetamine.